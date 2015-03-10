By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 New York City, in an effort
to cut down on carbon emissions, could allow concerned citizens
to earn thousands of dollars by video-taping vehicles idling
illegally, officials said on Tuesday.
A bill to be proposed on Wednesday would allow people to
submit video evidence of idling to the city and pocket up to
half of the fines imposed on rule-breakers, officials said.
The bill would continue to allow first-time offenders to
receive warnings but would seek to raise the fines for illegal
idling to a minimum of $350 from $220 and a maximum of $1,500
from $1,000 for second violations within two-year period. Third
violations would be more.
Residents have long complained about double-decker busses
idling outside popular tourist attractions and truck drivers
leaving engines running while they make deliveries, said City
Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal.
"Communities have been trying to work on this issue for so
many years," Rosenthal said in a statement. "We are fed up."
The proposed measure would enforce existing rules that ban
vehicles from sitting idle with engines running for more than
three minutes on most streets and more than one minute in school
zones.
Currently, the city Department of Environmental Protection
and police can issue tickets for idling but rarely do so for
lack of resources, said the measure's sponsors, Rosenthal and
Councilman Donovan Richards.
Supporting the bill are environmental groups including the
Natural Resources Defense Council, which says idling engines
burn more than 10 billion gallons (38 billion liters) of
gasoline per year nationwide.
Under the proposal, someone could record vehicles, with
license plates visible, idling for more than the allowed time
period and submit the footage through the DEP website.
If a ticket is issued as a result, that person would receive
payment.
If the bill moves through the city council, it would take
about a year before it gets signed into law.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Sandra Maler)