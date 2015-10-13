By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 13 Cosmetics company Revlon
switched on its "Kiss Cam" in New York's Times Square on
Tuesday, four days after the interactive billboard went dark
over complaints that it was attracting gropers.
City and law enforcement officials have been increasingly
concerned with the state of Times Square, previously known as
New York's hub for peep shows and other X-rated attractions but
cleaned up in the 1990s and transformed into a family-friendly
destination.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio this
year remarked on the proliferation of topless women and
aggressive costumed characters who pose with tourists for tips,
saying it threatened to drag the area back to "the bad old
days."
Last week, New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said
the "Kiss Cam" was a new top concern.
"There (are) people coming up and groping people who are so
intent on taking selfies of themselves, they don't realize
somebody is grabbing their butt," Bratton said on Friday at a
New York Law School breakfast.
The interactive billboard, mounted to a building in one of
world's most tourist-trafficked crossroads, displays live images
taken from a nearby camera of people locking lips and embracing.
A neon pink heart and messages promoting affection overlay the
shots.
Several men were arrested last month for forcibly touching
women they did not know who were taking selfie photographs at
the site, police said.
The same day that Bratton spoke about the groping, the
display, which was launched in November as part of Revlon's
"Love Is On" marketing campaign, was switched off.
Revlon spokesman Mario Ruiz said it was shut down
temporarily while the situation was evaluated. He did not
elaborate on why the company decided to reactivate the screen on
Tuesday but said it took police recommendations into account.
"We are taking the lead of the NYPD and will continue to do
so," he said.
Revlon did not disclose the cost of the electronic
billboard, but 2012 estimates by the Wall Street Journal put
Times Square advertising space at between $1.1 million and $4
million per year.
The billboard, which was previously active 24 hours a day,
will now click off at night, when police say most of the groping
incidents happened.
Police said the department had urged Revlon to turn off the
sign indefinitely.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Eric Beech)