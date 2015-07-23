July 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's
Chief Executive termed New York's move to increase the minimum
wage for fast-food workers "poor and very ill-judged" and could
lead to higher prices and fewer jobs for young people.
New York plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over
the next three years, from $8.75 currently, for 180,000
fast-food workers who work for chains with 30 or more U.S.
locations.
"We feel strongly disappointed that the Governor chose to go
around the legislative process by appointing a wage board with
no representative from our industry," Dunkin' CEO Nigel Travis
told Reuters, warning that the wage increase would lead
restaurants to cut back on hiring young people and worsen the
unemployment situation.
The New York Wage Board decision, subject to approval by the
state labor commissioner, raises the minimum wage for fast-food
workers every year by $1.50 an hour till 2018 in New York City
and by mid-2021 in the rest of the state.
Unite Here, the union that represents the workers, said the
extra money for minimum wage earners will boost New York's
economy.
"This significant wage increase for fast food workers will
make a real difference. It will help lift them out of poverty,"
said AFL-CIO's New York State President Mario Cilento.
Travis said Dunkin' Donuts would work aggressively with its
franchisees to reduce the impact from the wage increase by
raising prices, cutting costs and seeking labor efficiencies.
"We and our franchisees fully support sensible minimum wage
increases ... but moving at such a fast rate and just focusing
on our industry is a poor and very ill-judged move," Travis
said.
Analysts said the minimum wage increase would likely impact
the company's margins.
"They will be meaningful for them... but I don't think that
detracts from the main story here, that is continued growth in
the U.S. with international expansion," said Philip Van Deusen,
director of research at Tigress Financial Partners.
The minimum wage increase would likely be a bigger problem
for smaller chains, analysts said.
