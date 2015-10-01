(Add details of bond issuance in table) NEW YORK, Oct 1 New municipal bond issuance by New York state and city entities is projected to reach $5.68 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, down from $6.71 billion in the fourth quarter of the previous year, the state comptroller's office said on Thursday. "The schedule will be modified and updated in response to changes in program needs and market conditions," the comptroller's office said. "It is also contingent upon execution of all project approvals required by law." Below is a table of planned issuance issued by the state comptroller's office. Dormitory A bond sale of $1 billion in tax-exempt fixed Authority of rate bonds for the month of October and a bond the State of sale of $200 million in tax-exempt fixed rate New York bonds for November. Empire State A bond sale of $1.3 billion in tax-exempt and Development taxable fixed rate bonds for December. Long Island A bond sale of $100 million in tax-exempt Power variable rate bonds for October. Authority Metropolitan A note sale of $700 million in tax-exempt Transportatio fixed rate notes for November. n Authority New York City A bond sale of $250 million in tax-exempt Municipal variable rate bonds for October and a bond Water Finance sale of $350 million in tax-exempt fixed rate Authority bonds for November. New York City A bond sale of $400 million in tax-exempt Transitional and/or taxable, fixed and/or variable rate Finance bonds for October. Authority New York City A bond sale of $130 million in tax-exempt Housing fixed rate bonds for October. Development Corporation New York A bond sale of $50 million in taxable fixed State Energy rate bonds for October. Research and Development Authority New York Bond sales totaling $204 million in tax-exempt State Housing and taxable variable rate as well as Finance tax-exempt fixed rate bonds for October and Authority bond sales totaling $163 million in tax-exempt and taxable variable rate bonds for November Port A bond sale of $700 million in taxable fixed Authority of rate bonds for October. New York & New Jersey State of New A bond sale of $140 million in tax-exempt, York Mortgage taxable fixed rate bonds for October. Agency (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)