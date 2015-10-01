(Add details of bond issuance in table)
NEW YORK, Oct 1 New municipal bond issuance by
New York state and city entities is projected to reach $5.68
billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, down from $6.71 billion
in the fourth quarter of the previous year, the state
comptroller's office said on Thursday.
"The schedule will be modified and updated in response to
changes in program needs and market conditions," the
comptroller's office said. "It is also contingent upon execution
of all project approvals required by law."
Below is a table of planned issuance issued by the state
comptroller's office.
Dormitory A bond sale of $1 billion in tax-exempt fixed
Authority of rate bonds for the month of October and a bond
the State of sale of $200 million in tax-exempt fixed rate
New York bonds for November.
Empire State A bond sale of $1.3 billion in tax-exempt and
Development taxable fixed rate bonds for December.
Long Island A bond sale of $100 million in tax-exempt
Power variable rate bonds for October.
Authority
Metropolitan A note sale of $700 million in tax-exempt
Transportatio fixed rate notes for November.
n Authority
New York City A bond sale of $250 million in tax-exempt
Municipal variable rate bonds for October and a bond
Water Finance sale of $350 million in tax-exempt fixed rate
Authority bonds for November.
New York City A bond sale of $400 million in tax-exempt
Transitional and/or taxable, fixed and/or variable rate
Finance bonds for October.
Authority
New York City A bond sale of $130 million in tax-exempt
Housing fixed rate bonds for October.
Development
Corporation
New York A bond sale of $50 million in taxable fixed
State Energy rate bonds for October.
Research and
Development
Authority
New York Bond sales totaling $204 million in tax-exempt
State Housing and taxable variable rate as well as
Finance tax-exempt fixed rate bonds for October and
Authority bond sales totaling $163 million in tax-exempt
and taxable variable rate bonds for November
Port A bond sale of $700 million in taxable fixed
Authority of rate bonds for October.
New York &
New Jersey
State of New A bond sale of $140 million in tax-exempt,
York Mortgage taxable fixed rate bonds for October.
Agency
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)