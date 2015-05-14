Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
NEW YORK May 14 Two New York City nail salon workers sued four salon companies on Thursday over wages, days after a New York Times investigation into labor practices in the industry.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan says the workers were paid $60 for 10-hour shifts without breaks. It seeks class action status on behalf of all people who have been employed by the companies.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: