NEW YORK May 4 A cruise ship returning to New
York from the Caribbean with 4,500 passengers on board had to be
towed into port on Sunday after getting stuck in the Hudson
River, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The Norwegian Cruise Line ship was moored in the
river for about three hours due to problems with its steering
and propulsion systems as it moved toward its dock in Manhattan,
a Coast Guard spokesman said.
The Coast Guard was able to tug the vessel to port after the
tide changed, the spokesman said.
The ship, called the Norwegian Breakaway, docked at about 10
a.m. EST after completing a seven-day tour of the Bahamas and
Florida, the cruise line said.
"The ship was slightly delayed because of strong currents in
the Hudson River," the company said in a statement. A
spokeswoman said there were 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew on
board.
The ship, which is scheduled to leave port for another
Caribbean cruise later on Sunday, was being inspected by marine
investigators, the Coast Guard said.
