By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
unanimously voted on Wednesday to require chain restaurants to
add a warning label to menu items that contain more than the
daily recommended amount of sodium, making it the first city in
the United States to do so.
The rule requires restaurants to add a salt-shaker symbol
next to food items that contain more than 2,300 milligrams of
sodium, the maximum daily amount recommended by U.S. health
officials. The rule will go into effect on Dec. 1.
Americans consume 3,400 mg of sodium on average every day,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rule aims to improve the overall health of New Yorkers
and contribute to Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to reduce
premature mortality by 25 percent by 2040, the city's Department
of Health and Mental Hygiene said.
The rule will apply to all restaurants that are part of
chains with more than 15 locations across the country, which
includes companies such as McDonald's Corp and Yum
Brands Inc, which owns the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC
chains.
But critics, including the restaurant industry, argue the
rule hurts business by imposing unnecessary regulations.
New York City officials have a mixed record on attempts to
take on health concerns by regulating food.
De Blasio's predecessor, Michael Bloomberg, in 2012 famously
tried to ban sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces (473 ml), but
the law was rejected by a state appeals court that ruled he had
overstepped his bounds.
A 2008 New York City law required chain restaurants to post
calorie counts on menus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
later implemented a similar rule, which will go into effect in
December 2016 and require chain restaurants to publicly post
calorie information.
"This is just the latest in a long litany of superfluous
hoops that restaurants here in New York must jump through,"
Melissa Fleischut, president of the New York State Restaurant
Association, said in a statement. "Every one of these cumbersome
new laws makes it tougher and tougher for restaurants to find
success."
Lori Roman, president of the Salt Institute trade
association, also criticized the rule. She said population-wide
sodium reduction is unnecessary.
Alix Salyers, a spokeswoman for Burger King, said the
fast-food restaurant chain would review New York City's sodium
requirements once they are finalized.
Other impacted restaurants did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Susan Heavey and Sandra
Maler)