NEW YORK Feb 17 Gay rights activists and
elected officials said on Tuesday they would continue to protest
New York City's main St. Patrick's Day parade even as organizers
prepared to let a gay group carry a banner this year for the
first time in the parade's history.
The problem, they say, is that the group, an organization of
gay NBCUniversal employees, does not represent gay
Irish-American people at an event that marks the most prominent
celebration of Irish heritage in the United States.
"The issue has never been about having a gay group in the
parade," Daniel Dromm, a City Council member, said at a news
conference outside City Hall. "It has always been about having
an Irish gay group in the parade. For the parade organizers to
try to pull this trickery by allowing an organization called
OUT@NBC to march in the parade is not a solution."
After years of mounting criticism from activists and
corporate sponsors, including last year's boycott by Mayor Bill
de Blasio, organizers said in September they would end their
policy of barring gay groups from displaying banners, flags or
pins.
They allowed only the group from NBCUniversal, which
broadcasts the parade, to join on March 17, but suggested
similar groups may be able to apply for the 2016 parade. The
move placated many critics, but not all.
"They're not part of the Irish community, I've never seen
them in the gay community," said Emmaia Gelman of the group
Irish Queers, which has organized annual protests of the parade.
Comcast Corp, which owns NBCUniversal, says its
gay employees group is one of the oldest such groups in
corporate America, dating to 1986. Craig Robinson, an
NBCUniversal executive vice president, said in a statement on
Tuesday that the group's presence would be a "first step towards
an increasingly inclusive era" for the parade.
The foundation behind the parade, which did not respond to a
request for comment on Tuesday, had long said participation of
clearly identified gay groups would run against the event's
roots in the Roman Catholic Church, which says gay and lesbian
sex is sinful.
The parade, entering its 253rd year, is the oldest and
largest St. Patrick's Day event in the country, according to
organizers, drawing about 1 million people to Manhattan's Fifth
Avenue.
In December, a group of gay and lesbian U.S. military
veterans won approval to march in this year's St Patrick's Day
parade in Boston.
