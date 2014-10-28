NEW YORK Oct 28 New York's Liberty Development Corp issued its $1.6 billion deal for World Trade Center unrated tax-exempt bonds on Tuesday, pricing the deal with coupons as high as 7.25 percent, a level consistent with rates of risky muni junk bonds.

The sale, which will fund the completion of the stalled 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, constitutes the biggest unrated municipal bond deal ever, according to Bloomberg.

The tower, being developed by Larry Silverstein, had been halted at eight floors after funding issues arose. But in June the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the site, approved a financing agreement to allow Silverstein to go ahead using $159 million of insurance money while he raised funds from the private sector.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc priced two other, less risky classes of bonds at par. The biggest, at $1.08 billion, carried 5 percent coupons on 30-year bonds. A second class of $300 million carried coupons of 5.15 percent in 2034 and 5.375 percent in 2040, according to preliminary pricing data.

That compares with the yield on 30-year Baa-rated muni bonds, the lowest investment grade category, which was 3.96 percent on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale as of Tuesday.

"It's a very complicated deal," said Daniel Berger, senior market strategist at MMD, a Thomson Reuters unit. "It's unrated and presumably targeted to high-yield investors."

The preliminary official statement, which investors use to learn more about the risks of a deal, was 2,600 pages - roughly 10 times longer than a typical muni POS.

The issuer, a not-for-profit subsidiary of the state's economic development agency, is focused on rebuilding Lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Silverstein said in a statement that his company has now secured all the financing it needs to complete 3 WTC and open the building in 2018.

"Investor demand for the 3 WTC Liberty Bonds is a terrific vote of confidence in the new World Trade Center and more proof of downtown's amazing comeback," he said.

Bondholders of the Class C bonds, which priced at 7.25 percent, are far down the line to get paid in the event of a default, according to the POS.

Class 1 and 2 bondholders lay claim to the first through fourth mortgage liens on the borrower's leaseholder interest in the tower. Class 3 receives only sixth and seventh liens, according to the POS.

Class 3 bonds are also subject to a "cash trap" provision of a tenant agreement, in which the Port Authority must use any tower revenue in excess of operating and debt service costs to first pay for shortfalls, deficits, construction and leasing cost overruns and other costs. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Robin Respaut in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)