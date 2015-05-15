UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Moody's downgraded City of Newark's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to 'Baa3' from 'Baa1' and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to 'Ba1' from 'Baa2', reflecting the city's further weakened financial position since last year.
The downgrade also reflects Newark's reliance on market access for cash flow, history of aggressively structured budgets adopted late in the year, and uncertainty around continued financial support from New Jersey, Moody's said.
The ratings agency's outlook on Newark is negative, which reflects uncertainties about the timely adoption of a balanced fiscal 2015 budget. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.