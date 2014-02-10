BOSTON Feb 10 At least ten people were
transported to a southern New Hampshire hospital after a "major
explosion" at a ball bearing manufacturer on Monday, according
to state and local officials who set up an emergency command
center near the site.
The fire department in nearby Jaffrey, New Hampshire, said
on its Twitter feed that it had been called to respond to a
"major explosion" at the New Hampshire Ball Bearings Inc
location in Peterborough, located about 75 miles (120 km)
northwest of Boston.
Ten people were brought to Monadnock Community Hospital,
with two others sent on to other facilities, Laura Gingras, a
hospital spokeswoman, told reporters.
"We have received a number of patients here at Monadnock
Community Hospital," Gingras said. "We are treating some
patients here and are transferring some out."
None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening,
said Kathy Gerrity, assistant to the president at New Hampshire
Ball Bearings.
"The building has been evacuated and we have followed our
emergency procedures," Gerrity said. About 700 people work at
the site over three shifts, she added, though she was not able
to say how many were at the factory at the time of the blast.
Live images on New Hampshire's WMUR television showed
emergency vehicles parked in front of the facility and the
first-floor windows of the building had been blown out by the
blast, which occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT).
New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan said the state had
opened an emergency operations center at the site.
Peterborough Fire Department officials could not immediately
be reached for comment and officials at the state police
declined to comment.
New Hampshire Ball Bearings is a unit of Japan's Minebea Co
Ltd.