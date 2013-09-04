(Adds details on disease, quote)
BOSTON, Sept 4 New Hampshire warned on Wednesday
that eight patients who recently underwent neurosurgery at a
Manchester hospital may have been exposed to a rare brain
condition similar to "mad cow" disease in cattle.
The state health department said the exposure may have been
the result of a surgery on a ninth patient, who is now believed
to have had a sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a
condition similar to "mad cow" disease but not linked to beef
consumption.
All eight patients have been notified of their potential
exposure, officials said, adding that there was no risk to the
general public.
In the disease's sporadic form, it crops up spontaneously
without a known cause. There is no known treatment or cure for
the fatal condition, which has symptoms including failing memory
to personality changes, blindness and sudden jerky movements,
the health department said.
"After extensive expert discussion, we could not conclude
that there was no risk, so we are taking the step of notifying
the patients," said Dr. Jose Montero, the state's director of
public health.
