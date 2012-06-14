By Jason McLure
| LITTLETON, N.H., June 14
police have launched a criminal investigation into a hepatitis C
outbreak that has sickened 20 people linked to a cardiac
laboratory at a hospital in the town of Exeter, the state
attorney general's office said.
The source of the outbreak may be a practice known as drug
diversion, when a hospital staff member injects himself or
herself with medication intended for patients and later uses the
same syringe on patients.
"There is this question of drug diversion and whether we
have a potential drug diverter in our organization," Kevin
Callahan, chief executive officer of Exeter Health Resources,
said in an interview taped for television station WMUR.
All 20 people with the disease had been to a laboratory that
performs cardiac catheterization, a procedure that involves
running a thin tube through arteries to the heart and allows
physicians to see whether there are blockages that could lead to
a heart attack.
One of those afflicted was an employee of the hospital. The
other 19 were patients.
Hepatitis C is an infectious liver ailment that can lead to
cancer or cirrhosis. More than 4 million Americans have the
disease, and up to 85 percent will develop chronic infection. Of
those, 75 percent will get chronic liver disease, according to
the National Institutes of Health.
The hospital announced the first diagnoses on May 31 and
said it had temporarily closed the lab in question. It is now
testing all patients who used the lab since October 2010.
