UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW YORK Jan 9 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a possible Republican White House contender enmeshed in a scandal over his staff plotting intentional traffic jams at a busy bridge in a political vendetta, planned to meet with reporters on Thursday, his office said.
The scandal erupted with the public release of incriminating emails showing a top Christie aide played a key role in closing some lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge, a ploy seen as meant to punish a local Democratic mayor.
He was scheduled to hold a news conference at his office in the state capital of Trenton at 11 a.m. ET, his office said.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders