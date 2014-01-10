TRENTON, N.J. Jan 10 New Jersey legislators on Friday released more than 1,000 pages of documents related to the George Washington Bridge traffic scandal engulfing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

The documents were made public just days after New Jersey officials released e-mails that appeared to show the Republican governor's staff plotting a massive traffic jam in September, seemingly to retaliate against the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee because he had not endorsed Christie's re-election campaign.