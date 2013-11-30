JERSEY CITY, New Jersey Nov 29 A light-rail train struck a passenger car carrying three people in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Friday evening, temporarily disrupting service as police tried to extract one person from the car, according to a Reuters witness.

No one was killed in the crash, which occurred around 6 p.m. People at the scene helped two passengers out of the vehicle immediately after the collision, and police were working on getting the driver out of the vehicle.

Service on the Bayonne to Hoboken stretch of the New Jersey Transit light rail line was suspended in both directions. (Reporting by Michael Williams; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Tim Dobbyn)