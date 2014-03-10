March 10 Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have
subpoenaed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for
records regarding the business dealings of the agency's
chairman, David Samson, according to media reports on Monday.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is interested in particular in
any potential conflicts of interest between Samson's role as
chairman and his private law firm, Wolff & Samson, The Wall
Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.
Pressure has been building on Samson, an appointee of New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie, since his name surfaced in
documents related to September lane closures at the George
Washington Bridge, which caused gridlock over four days as an
alleged act of political retribution against a New Jersey mayor.
Federal prosecutors and state lawmakers in New Jersey are
conducting separate investigations into the lane closures. The
probes have thrust Christie, his leadership style and his allies
at the Port Authority into the spotlight.
The New York Times also reported the new probe on Monday,
but said it was unclear why federal prosecutors in New York had
issued subpoenas when the lane closures were being investigated
in New Jersey.
A spokesman for the Port Authority had no immediate comment.
When asked for comment, a spokeswoman for Samson referred to
a statement from Samson's attorney, Michael Chertoff, who said:
"We are not commenting on the progress of investigations."
"There continues to be a good deal of erroneous coverage of
matters pertinent to my client," he added. "That will become
evident in due course."
Critics have called on Samson to resign. Port Authority
executive director Patrick Foye, who runs day-to-day operations
at the massive bi-state agency, last month claimed that Samson
lacked the moral authority to remain in his post.
The next day, Christie defended his appointee, saying he
backed Samson "strongly and firmly."