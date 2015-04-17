BRIEF-Northwest Pipeline is offering senior notes to certain institutional investors
* Northwest Pipeline Llc - is offering senior notes to certain institutional investors
April 16 Moody's downgraded New Jersey's general obligation bonds to A2 from A1 due to a lack of improvement in the state's weak financial position.
The ratings agency said the outlook for the bonds was negative, reflecting its expectation that New Jersey's financial and pension position will weaken further. (bit.ly/1JOf7SUhttp://bit.ly/1JOf7SU) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Northwest Pipeline Llc - is offering senior notes to certain institutional investors
LONDON, March 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she faced a "tight" timetable to negotiate the terms on which the country will leave the European Union in two years' time.