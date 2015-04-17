April 16 Moody's downgraded New Jersey's general obligation bonds to A2 from A1 due to a lack of improvement in the state's weak financial position.

The ratings agency said the outlook for the bonds was negative, reflecting its expectation that New Jersey's financial and pension position will weaken further. (bit.ly/1JOf7SUhttp://bit.ly/1JOf7SU) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)