By Hilary Russ
April 15 New Jersey's Republican Governor Chris
Christie on Monday revived his calls for a tax cut, a measure
that fell victim last year to Democrats' concerns about how the
state could afford to pay for it.
Christie, who is up for re-election in November and is a
potential U.S. presidential contender in 2016, said that New
Jerseyans making less than $400,000 annually should get a 10
percent income-tax credit towards their property taxes.
The credits would be phased in over four years. New Jersey
has the highest property taxes of any state in the nation.
Christie said that state revenue collections had been
beating expectations for four consecutive months. The state's
Democrat-led legislature last year effectively killed a similar
plan -- one Christie supported -- after lawmakers said they
would have to see improvements in the local economy before
implementing it.
Christie touted an economic comeback last year, projecting
7.8 percent revenue growth and pushing for tax cuts. But New
Jersey's recovery stalled, and the $32.9 billion state spending
plan he proposed in February for fiscal 2014 projected more
moderate revenue growth of 4.9 percent.
Despite the recent four-month upswing through March, revenue
collections could still fall $302 million short of Christie's
projections for fiscal 2013, which ends on June 30, according to
legislative budget chief David Rosen.
Christie's proposal on Monday contains a new "revenue
circuit breaker" that didn't exist in his last compromise with
Democrats. The provision allows lawmakers to withhold the full
annual tax break - which is capped at $1,000 per household - if
the state's fiscal condition is not adequate in any given year.
If lawmakers opted for the circuit breaker, New Jerseyans
would get $100 instead of the full credit that year.
"This improves upon the bipartisan agreement we reached last
year but was ultimately rejected by some legislators, who now
have no reason to stand in the way of a responsible tax relief
plan," Christie said in a statement.
A spokesman for Senate President Stephen Sweeney said he was
reviewing the conditional veto but that Sweeney's position had
not changed since last year, when he insisted on seeing revenue
improvement before implementing the tax credit.
Christie tied his proposal on Monday to his conditional veto
of an increase in the earned income tax credit, which benefits
low-income working families. That legislation would have bumped
the earned income tax credit to 25 percent from 20 percent of
the federal earned income credit.
New Jersey Working Families Alliance spokesman Bill Holland
said that Christie was holding low-income workers "hostage" by
insisting that passage of the earned income credit increase be
tied to his "reckless" tax cut plan.