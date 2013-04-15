By Hilary Russ April 15 New Jersey's Republican Governor Chris Christie on Monday revived his calls for a tax cut, a measure that fell victim last year to Democrats' concerns about how the state could afford to pay for it. Christie, who is up for re-election in November and is a potential U.S. presidential contender in 2016, said that New Jerseyans making less than $400,000 annually should get a 10 percent income-tax credit towards their property taxes. The credits would be phased in over four years. New Jersey has the highest property taxes of any state in the nation. Christie said that state revenue collections had been beating expectations for four consecutive months. The state's Democrat-led legislature last year effectively killed a similar plan -- one Christie supported -- after lawmakers said they would have to see improvements in the local economy before implementing it. Christie touted an economic comeback last year, projecting 7.8 percent revenue growth and pushing for tax cuts. But New Jersey's recovery stalled, and the $32.9 billion state spending plan he proposed in February for fiscal 2014 projected more moderate revenue growth of 4.9 percent. Despite the recent four-month upswing through March, revenue collections could still fall $302 million short of Christie's projections for fiscal 2013, which ends on June 30, according to legislative budget chief David Rosen. Christie's proposal on Monday contains a new "revenue circuit breaker" that didn't exist in his last compromise with Democrats. The provision allows lawmakers to withhold the full annual tax break - which is capped at $1,000 per household - if the state's fiscal condition is not adequate in any given year. If lawmakers opted for the circuit breaker, New Jerseyans would get $100 instead of the full credit that year. "This improves upon the bipartisan agreement we reached last year but was ultimately rejected by some legislators, who now have no reason to stand in the way of a responsible tax relief plan," Christie said in a statement. A spokesman for Senate President Stephen Sweeney said he was reviewing the conditional veto but that Sweeney's position had not changed since last year, when he insisted on seeing revenue improvement before implementing the tax credit. Christie tied his proposal on Monday to his conditional veto of an increase in the earned income tax credit, which benefits low-income working families. That legislation would have bumped the earned income tax credit to 25 percent from 20 percent of the federal earned income credit. New Jersey Working Families Alliance spokesman Bill Holland said that Christie was holding low-income workers "hostage" by insisting that passage of the earned income credit increase be tied to his "reckless" tax cut plan.