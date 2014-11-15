Nov 14 The planned closure of the Trump Taj
Mahal Casino in Atlantic City will occur within four weeks, as
it joins four other gambling establishments that have shut their
doors this year in the faltering New Jersey resort city,
according to court papers filed on Friday.
Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, which operates the Taj
Mahal, filed for bankruptcy in September as it outlined plans to
close the casino, which has suffered declining gambling revenue
and falling occupancy in its 2,000 rooms, around Nov. 13. The
Taj Mahal this year had more than 3,000 workers on its payroll.
That closure plan was delayed after the company won court
approval to cut pension and benefits of employees of the
establishment modeled after the Taj Mahal monument in India.
State and local governments have balked at offering tax
concessions.
Attorneys for Trump Entertainment Resorts said in papers
filed in federal bankruptcy court on Friday that because the
owners of the casino "had not obtained the tax relief and
incentives" they had sought, the company's board of directors
approved closing it around Dec. 12.
Atlantic City's casinos have lost their appeal and gambling
dollars to dozens of rivals in other U.S. states, with gaming
revenue nearly half its 2006 peak of $5.2 million.
"I am very sorry to hear that the Trump Taj Mahal has
decided to close on Dec. 12," Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian
said in a statement.
"I know this is a very difficult time for all the employees
who will be losing their jobs. I want them to know that the city
of Atlantic City did everything they could to help keep the
Trump Taj Mahal open. However, they still must pay their fair of
taxes, just like our residents do," he added.
Four other Atlantic City casinos, including the Trump Plaza
which was operated by the owner of the Trump Taj Mahal, have
already closed in 2014. The year began with 12 casinos in the
city that is the second-largest U.S. gambling destination after
Las Vegas.
Donald Trump founded Trump Entertainment but no longer
controls the company.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)