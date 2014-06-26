WASHINGTON, June 26 Twenty-two people were
arrested on Thursday in New Mexico and charged with
participation in a ring that stole luxury cars and swapped them
for drugs from a Mexican cartel, authorities said.
The arrests were part of "Operation VIN-a-Palooza," a
reference to the acronym for vehicle identification number. The
operation involved local, state and federal agencies,
Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.
The statement alleged that the ring was working for Mexico's
Sinaloa cartel and was believed to have stolen hundreds of
Hummers and other luxury vehicles from lots in Arizona, Utah,
Oklahoma and New Mexico.
The vehicles were illegally shipped to Mexico in exchange
for methamphetamine and heroin that was then trafficked
throughout New Mexico, it said.
The arrests followed a 10-month investigation. Agents and
officers also seized seven firearms as well as methamphetamine,
heroin and cocaine.
About 34 luxury vehicles with an estimated value of $2
million have been recovered, the statement said.
The defendants face state charges that include racketeering,
stolen vehicles and money laundering. The investigation is
ongoing and some defendants may face federal charges, it said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio)