Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
July 25 An Austrian daredevil jumped from a balloon flying at an altitude more than 18 miles (29 kilometres) above Earth on Wednesday, falling at speeds topping 500 miles per hour (805 kilometres per hour) in a training run for his attempt to make the world's highest skydive.
Felix Baumgartner landed safely in a desert near Roswell, New Mexico after leaping from an estimated 96,940 feet (29,547 metres) wearing a pressurized space suit equipped with an oxygen supply.
The test parachute jump was the second for Baumgartner, who is on a quest to complete a record-breaking skydive from 120,000 feet (36,576 metres) in the coming weeks. He also hopes to become the first man to break the speed of sound at 700 mph (1,126 kph) in a free fall.
"Only one more step to go," Baumgartner said in a statement.
The current record for the highest altitude skydive is 102,800 feet (31,333 metres). It was set 52 years ago by U.S. Air Force Captain Joe Kittinger, who is serving as an adviser to Baumgartner.
A 43-year-old former member of the Austrian military, Baumgartner has jumped from Malaysia's Petronas Towers and Taiwan's Taipei 101, two of the world's tallest buildings.
A helium-filled balloon lifted Baumgartner into the sky on Wednesday carrying him in a pressurized capsule.
He executed a free fall of 3 minutes and 48 seconds, reaching speeds of 536 mph (862 kph), according to Red Bull Stratos, a project using the jumps to gather medical and scientific research data.
In the next jump, the size of the balloon that will carry Baumgartner will rise as tall as a skyscraper. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Jackie Frank)
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.