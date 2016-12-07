'The most secure building in Manhattan'

Two New York real estate brokers marketing a condominium in Trump Tower have used the heavy presence of Secret Service agents who protect Donald Trump as a new selling point for the luxury apartment and office building.

Oil market caught in power struggle

As far as one of the world’s biggest commodities traders is concerned, the oil market will be at the mercy of "a cat and mouse game" between OPEC and its U.S. shale rivals in the coming year. "OPEC members will say, 'if you (raise output), we are going to ramp up production and push oil back down to $35' ..." said Glencore’s chief Ivan Glasenberg.

Bad news for home buyers

Interest rates on U.S. fixed-rate mortgages have hit a two-year high of 4.27 percent on average, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. As a result, weekly home loan application activity fell to its weakest since early January.

Ready for take off

The U.S. Justice Department gave its go-ahead to Alaska Air's purchase of Virgin America for $2.6 billion in the hope that the merged company will be able to shake up the competition.

The deal would create the fifth largest U.S. carrier after American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

'Once the pipes are full, that means more trains'

Energy companies that had planned to ship crude on the Dakota Access Pipeline will have to turn to rail, a transport method that poses its own risks to the environment and local communities. Sunday's decision by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deny Energy Transfer Partners an easement to complete the line means shippers who expected to see another 570,000 barrels of daily Bakken pipeline capacity in 2017 will have to find new ways to move supply.