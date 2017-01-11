Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
Homebuyers’ broken dreams
In today's tight housing market, buyers are being left at the closing table in increasingly high numbers – in fact, twice as often as in 2016.
'Trump Bump' pays off big for some CEOs
Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan CEO who Donald Trump once called “the worst banker in the United States,” wasn’t alone in seeing his stock options value swell as the Trump Bump pushed the U.S. market to record highs.
‘There will be trouble’
Wall Street’s ‘Bond King’ Jeffrey Gundlach warned of “trouble for equity markets” if the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S Treasury note, at 2.33 percent on Wednesday, moves beyond 3 percent.
Europe closer to breaking its energy chains
The Southern Gas Corridor, a major pipeline project stretching from Azerbaijan to Italy, is closer to becoming reality. Add that to lower natural gas prices, increased production and better infrastructure and Europe could see the light at the end of tunnel in its dependence on Russian gas.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.