Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
Aug 3 IBT Media, a digital-only media company, said on Saturday it was acquiring Newsweek from IAC/InterActive Corp, which took over the venerable title in 2010, stopped its print edition and relaunched it as a digital-only magazine earlier this year.
IBT Media said in a statement the deal did not include the online news and commentary site The Daily Beast, which IAC had acquired along with Newsweek.
It did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said the transaction was expected to close in the coming days, after which IAC would continue to operate the property for a transition period of up to 60 days.
"We are thrilled to welcome this iconic brand and global news property into our portfolio. We believe in the Newsweek brand and look forward to growing it, fully transformed to the digital age," IBT Media Chief Executive Etienne Uzac said in the statement.
Newsweek will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of IBT Media, which was founded in 2006 and has a portfolio of 10 international online news properties including International Business Times, Medical Daily, Latin Times and iDigitalTimes.
In an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this year, IAC Chairman Barry Diller called the purchase of Newsweek a mistake.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.