NEW YORK Nov 30 An American Airlines
airplane that was evacuated at New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport after a bomb threat has been searched and
cleared for service, an official said on Sunday.
American Flight 67 en route from Barcelona, Spain, landed in
New York at around noon, according to the Federal Aviation
Administration, and was promptly evacuated of passengers and
crew.
The threat was phoned into the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey police at 12:07 p.m. (1707 GMT), said Joe
Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority, which operates
the airport. A search of the plane and cargo turned up nothing
of concern, he said.
