NEW YORK, March 5 New York's LaGuardia Airport, closed at midday on Thursday due to an airplane that slid off a snowy runway, was expected to reopen at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The timing of the reopening coincided with the projected 7 p.m. EST lifting of a winter storm warning for the airport and the surrounding New York City region issued by the National Weather Service.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bill Trott)