Sept 20 The New York-New Jersey Port Authority will analyze whether New Jersey's Atlantic City International Airport could be expanded to ease strain at crowded New York City-area airports.

The Port Authority's board approved a $3 million study of financial, legal and environmental issues involved in taking over operations at the airport, which served 1.4 million travelers last year, it said.

The Port Authority has four airports, which are among the nation's busiest, handling 106 million passengers in 2011.

David Samson, the chairman of the Port Authority, told reporters after a board meeting on Thursday that it was premature to discuss how a transaction might be structured.

The Port Authority, which is rebuilding the World Trade Center, also runs some of New York City's major bridges and tunnels and the PATH commuting system. Critics say its failure to figure out how to increase flights at its airports and improve service is limiting the region's economic growth.

Atlantic City is about 130 miles south of New York City; the airport is owned by the South Jersey Transportation Authority. Joseph Dee, a spokesman for the state's Department of Transportation, said by e-mail that the airport "has untapped capacity to serve travelers," noting that it has stayed open when flights at the Newark, LaGuardia and Kennedy airports have been canceled because of bad weather.

In 2007, New Jersey and New York, which run the Port Authority, agreed that each state should get one more airport. That year, the Port Authority took over operations at Stewart International Airport, situated about 66 miles north of New York, and announced a 10-year, $500 million expansion plan.