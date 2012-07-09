By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA, July 9
PHILADELPHIA, July 9 Amtrak announced a $151
billion improvement plan on Monday that includes 37-minute trips
from New York to Philadelphia at speeds approaching 220 miles
per hour.
Major improvements proposed by the U.S. passenger railroad
will "transform the travel landscape in the Northeast," Amtrak
said in a report.
The railroad predicted that super-fast train trips along the
East Coast could be a reality by 2040. Travel times from New
York to either Washington or Boston - both about 200 miles in
distance - would also be slashed, to 94 minutes, the report
said.
"The NEC (Northeast Corridor) region is America's economic
powerhouse and is facing a severe crisis with an aging and
congested multi-model transportation network that routinely
operates at or near capacity in key segments," Amtrak's
president Joe Boardman said in a statement.
Amtrak said the next stage of improvement is financially
feasible using an integrated capital investment strategy.
The traditionally cash-starved railroad is funded by
Congress, where Republicans have been reluctant to finance prior
plans to develop high-speed rail in the United States.
"For America to be globally competitive in the coming years,
we must be equal to the challenge before us and make the
necessary investments to design and implement the NEC
improvements that will service the region and the nation for the
century ahead," Boardman said.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Philip Barbara)