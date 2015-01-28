By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Jan 28 The loss of New York Assembly
leader Sheldon Silver from budget negotiations, after he was
charged with corruption last week, could delay the state's
budget process and threaten recent strides toward better fiscal
management.
Silver has presided over the state's budget negotiations for
two decades as speaker and is widely seen as having clout,
influence and experience that will be hard to replace.
His arrest on charges of pocketing $4 million from bribery
and kickback schemes comes a little over two months before the
state's budget is due on April 1. It also comes as Governor
Andrew Cuomo's most ambitious legislative program yet, a $142
billion spending plan including contentious reforms to public
education, is set to tax the legislature even without the added
distraction of Silver's arrest.
"Whoever replaces him is likely to have very similar
politics but Silver brought the weight of 20 years worth of
debts paid and clout, and whoever is next won't bring the same
thing to the table," said Ed McMahon, a senior fellow at the
Manhattan Institute, a right-leaning think tank.
It is far from clear how the new budget will be negotiated.
An initial plan, reported in the New York Times on Monday, that
would see Silver remain as speaker but replaced in the budget
negotiations by a group of five Democrats led by Herman Farrell,
leader of the Ways and Means Committee and majority leader
Joseph Morelle, is starting to look tenuous.
More Democrats are appealing for Silver to step down
altogether and Cuomo has suggested that negotiating by committee
would complicate the process.
The latest reports suggest Silver may be replaced as speaker
entirely.
New York state's budget process is highly condensed with the
state's fiscal year starting on April 1, compared with July 1
for most other state. That means any delay runs the risk of
overshooting the deadline.
"This is truly unchartered territory," said McMahon. "The
executive state budget is a big unwieldy document, so in such a
compressed budget period every day counts."
The Ways and Means Committee, the body responsible for
negotiating the budget on behalf of the Assembly, is still
missing a permanent secretary, and the fate of Silver's council
Jim Yates, a key budget negotiator, is now also uncertain.
Herman Farrell, leader of the Ways and Means Committee, did
not comment. Morelle's office was not immediately available for
comment.
It is unclear how Silver's absence would impact the outcome
of the budget. It could even make certain aspects, such as
education reform, easier to pass given Silver's support for the
unions and his position on the left wing of the Democratic
party.
It could also make it easier for Cuomo to make permanent a 2
percent cap on property tax increases, a move Silver has
opposed.
"It's much more likely the governor's agenda will go through
if Shelly is weakened and certainly if Shelly is not there,"
said Doug Muzzio, a political analyst Baruch College in New
York, using Silver's widely used nickname.
Cuomo has made budget timeliness a barometer of government
efficiency. Last year Cuomo produced his fourth on-time budget
in a row, the first time that has happened in the state for 40
years.
Credit ratings agencies upgraded the state last year, citing
improved fiscal management as one factor behind the move.
Standard & Poor's now rates the state AA+, its highest rating
since 1962. The premium over top-rated debt the state pays to
borrow money are at their lowest level in over a decade.
While the charges against Silver are unlikely to have a
credit impact in themselves, a delayed budget or highly
politicized wrangling during the process could tarnish the
state's newfound reputation for fiscal management, making the
last four years look like the exception rather than the rule.
Still, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said it is not
treating events in Albany as a credit risk at this stage. The
agency said its upgrade of the state rating was based on recent
restraint in spending, which has significantly reduced out-year
budget gap projections, as well as a series of on time budgets.
"At this point, we do not expect that to change," said S&P
analyst David Hitchcock.
