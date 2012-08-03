Aug 3 The Dormitory Authority of the State of
New York plans to sell as much as $940 million of personal
income tax revenue bonds in October, a spokesman said on Friday.
The new offering is expected to include new money and
refunding issues, according to a state filing. An underwriter
has yet to be selected, the spokesman said.
The debt sale was approved on Thursday by the Public
Authorities Control Board, the state board run by the governor,
the senate majority leader and the assembly speaker, which
oversees financing plans by 10 authorities.
The Dormitory Authority is one of the nation's most
prominent issuers of municipal bonds. The authority was the top
debt issuer at $3.89 billion of debt in the first half of 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
