Jan 9 About 50 people were injured in a commuter ferry accident in New York City on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the New York Fire Department said.

Firefighters and rescue workers were on the scene of the accident near the South Street Seaport, which occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), a spokeswoman for the fire department said.

