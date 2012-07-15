July 14 A fire broke out at a New York pier
popular with shoppers and tourists on Saturday, sending heavy
smoke aloft over Manhattan before firefighters extinguished the
blaze with no injuries, a fire official said.
The cause of the fire at Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport
is under investigation, a spokesman for the New York Fire
Department said.
It burned an area of wood planks and structure covering
about 100 feet by 100 feet, and was extinguished in just over an
hour and a half without destroying any stores, he said. A total
of about 140 firefighters responded to the incident.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Walsh)