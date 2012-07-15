July 14 A fire broke out at a New York pier popular with shoppers and tourists on Saturday, sending heavy smoke aloft over Manhattan before firefighters extinguished the blaze with no injuries, a fire official said.

The cause of the fire at Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport is under investigation, a spokesman for the New York Fire Department said.

It burned an area of wood planks and structure covering about 100 feet by 100 feet, and was extinguished in just over an hour and a half without destroying any stores, he said. A total of about 140 firefighters responded to the incident. (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)