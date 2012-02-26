(Fixes tagline)
By Dan Wiessner
ALBANY, N.Y. Feb 24 A New York state
judge on Friday upheld an upstate community's ban on gas
drilling, marking the second victory this week for opponents of
the drilling method known as fracking.
The authority vested in towns and cities in New York to
regulate use of their land extends to prohibitions on drilling,
acting state Supreme Court Justice Donald Cerio ruled on Friday,
dismissing arguments by a landowner who had already sold leases
on almost 400 acres (160 hectares).
"Municipalities are not preempted ... from enacting local
zoning ordinances which may prohibit oil, gas and solution
drilling or mining," Cerio wrote. "The state maintains control
over the 'how' of (drilling) procedures while the municipalities
maintain control over the 'where.'"
Jennifer Huntington, a dairy farmer, argued the town of
Middlefield's ban was pre-empted by a state law designed to
create a uniform regulatory scheme for the oil and gas industry.
Cerio disagreed, holding that nothing in the legislative history
of the law and its numerous amendments suggested state lawmakers
intended to stop towns from barring heavy industry.
Middlefield is about 70 miles (112 km) west of the state
capital, Albany.
Cerio's ruling was similar to a decision released on Tuesday
that dismissed a bid by gas company Anschutz Exploration Corp to
overturn a drilling ban in the Ithaca, New York, suburb of
Dryden.
In that decision, Supreme Court Justice Phillip Rumsey held
state law was crafted to regulate industry in such a way that
"protects the rights of all persons."
The rulings come as the state Department of Environmental
Conservation prepares a final report on the safety of fracking,
which is currently not allowed in New York. Governor Andrew
Cuomo is expected to make a final decision on the issue later
this year.
Fracking is a process in which chemical-laced water and sand
are blasted deep below ground to release oil and natural gas
trapped within rock formations. It has allowed companies to tap
a wealth of new natural gas reserves in other states, but
critics say the procedure has polluted water and air.
Middlefield's attorney, David Clinton, was not immediately
available to comment, but said earlier on Friday that victories
in his case and in Dryden could have statewide implications.
"For the last year or so, the gas industry has been
threatening (towns), 'you're going to lose in court, so don't
even waste your money,'" said Clinton. "So (the Dryden decision)
certainly emboldens other towns."
Huntington's lawyer, Scott Kurkoski, did not immediately
return a request for comment, but said earlier this week that a
ruling in favor of the town could chase drilling companies from
the state.
The case is Cooperstown Holstein Corp. v. Town of
Middlefield, New York State Supreme Court, Otsego County No.
011-0930.
(Reporting by Dan Wiessner; Editing by Peter Cooney)