BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
July 23 New York's Town of Hempstead, located on Long Island's south shore, on Monday received 5,000 signed petitions calling for it to abolish a special tax district that costs residents hundreds of dollars a year, two advocacy groups said.
The special tax district, called Sanitary District 2, handles garbage collection for around 30,000 residents, said David Segal, a spokesman for the Long Island Progressive Coalition, by telephone.
The Town of Hempstead has around 770,000 people and it is located in Nassau County, just east of New York. The county has over 200 such special tax entities, which provide a range of services, from fire protection to libraries.
The advocacy groups want the Town of Hempstead to take over garbage collection to increase oversight and cut costs because its greater size means it can be run more efficiently, said Segal.
The Town Clerk and sanitation officials were not immediately available to comment.
The current dissolution process was created by Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo. Segal said so far only one small upstate village has successfully used this procedure.
If Hempstead's town clerk certifies the petition, a referendum should be held in 60 days to 90 days. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jackie Frank)
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,