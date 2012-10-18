Oct 18 New York State's unemployment rate
dropped by 0.2 percentage point to 8.9 percent in September, the
first decline in 10 months, according to state labor data
released on Thursday.
The Empire State added 2,900 private sector jobs in
September, bringing the overall number of such jobs to an
all-time high of nearly 7.34 million, the State Department of
Labor reported.
On Wall Street, employment shrank 1.2 percent in September
to 169,600, a drop of 2,100 jobs. Employment in the sector was
down 1.8 percent from last September's 172,700 jobs.
"September ... was a good month for our state's economy,"
said Bohdan Wynnyk, deputy research director, in a statement,
noting that the number of unemployed workers in the state
dropped by 23,200.
While the state's jobless rate has mostly increased over the
past year - it was at 8.3 percent in September 2011 - the U.S.
unemployment rate has declined to 7.8 percent from 9.0 percent
over the same period.
The jobless rate for New York City dropped in September to
9.5 percent from 9.9 percent in August, though that is still
higher than the city's 9.1 percent rate of September 2011.