By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, June 14
NEW YORK, June 14 A father and son have been
charged with manslaughter in connection with an arson fire that
killed five undocumented immigrants living in the illegally
subdivided Brooklyn apartment building they own, prosecutors
said on T hur sday.
Vasilios Gerazounis, 68, and his son, Argyrios Gerazounis,
37, were arraigned in Brooklyn state court on charges including
manslaughter, reckless endangerment and assault. They each face
up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to the Brooklyn
district attorney's office.
What were meant to be one-family units on two floors in the
Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, building were split up to house 10 people
per floor, prosecutors said. All of the building's tenants were
undocumented Guatemalans working in New York as day laborers or
retails clerks, according to the district attorney's office.
When a fire broke out on Jan. 30, 2010, five tenants were
killed because their exits were blocked by illegal partitions
separating the rooms, prosecutors said. One of the victims,
Luisa Chan, died while saving her 2-month-old daughter and
2-year-old son, according to the Brooklyn district attorney's
office.
A guest of one of the tenants, Daniel Ignacio, allegedly
started the fire while he was drunk. He is in jail awaiting
trial on five counts of second-degree murder, the district
attorney's office said.
"The landlords share in the responsibility for each of the
five deaths and the injuries," Brooklyn District Attorney
Charles Hynes said in a statement. "They owned, maintained and
made money from a building with illegal subdivisions that
blocked tenants' ability to escape in a deadly fire."
At an earlier hearing, Argyrios Gerazounis denied having any
knowledge of the illegal partitions. But prosecutors said a
multi-agency investigation had uncovered evidence that the
defendants had entered each room on multiple occasions to
collect rent, and were aware of the subdivisions.
Argyrios Gerazounis has also been charged with perjury for
allegedly lying about his knowledge of the layout. He faces an
additional 2 to 7 years in prison if convicted on that charge.
An attorney for Argyrios Gerazounis said his client intends
to vigorously contest the charges.
George Vomvolakis, who is representing Vasilios Gerazounis,
said the fire was "devastating" for the landlords as well, and
that there are "clearly other contributing factors" that led to
the fire, including the man who set it.
"He's looking forward to his day in court so he can show
everyone he didn't do anything," Vomvolakis said.
Bail has been set at $200,000 apiece, a spokesman for the
district attorney's office said. Prosecutors had requested that
bail be set at $1 million for each man.
