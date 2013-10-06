NEW YORK Oct 5 A third suspect was arrested on Saturday for his alleged role in last weekend's attack on an SUV driver who was chased for miles along a Manhattan highway by dozens of bikers, police said.

The arrest of Reginald Chance, 37, of Brooklyn, New York, came a week after bikers chased the sport utility vehicle, driven by a man traveling with his wife and 2-year-old daughter, and then pulled the man from the vehicle and beat him, the New York City Police Department said.

Video of the confrontation was uploaded to YouTube and went viral. The incident started with a fender bender between the Range Rover SUV and one of the bikers in the northbound lanes of Manhattan's Henry Hudson Parkway. It escalated when the SUV, surrounded by motorcyclists, accelerated through the crowd, injuring one rider and sending motorcycles flying.

Chance was charged on Saturday with gang assault, assault and criminal mischief, police said.

Two other motorcyclists have been charged in the incident, Robert Sims, 35, of Brooklyn, and Christopher Cruz, 28, of New Jersey.

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment on questions about whether the SUV driver could be charged for running over one of the bikers. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Peter Cooney)