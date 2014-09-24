(Adds analyst quote in seventh paragraph)
NEW YORK, Sept 24 New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority passed a 5-year investment program with
a $15.2 billion shortfall on Wednesday, and its chief executive
said it may take years before the agency secures full funding.
While the first few years of the $32 billion plan would be
fully funded, it would cast doubt over the final years at a time
when the MTA is already facing the prospect of delays to
existing projects and growing demands on its aging
infrastructure.
The current five-year capital plan, which began in 2010, was
only funded for the first two years before additional money was
obtained, and Chairman and Chief Executive Tom Prendergast said
the 2015 to 2019 plan could follow a similar pattern.
"We need to keep the program going, so if that's the way it
happens, fine. But we come back to the board, we're not going to
make any revisions," Prendergast told the board.
The board's approval of the plan was the first step in a
process that needs the agreement of a panel of state and city
appointees. Prendergast said the agency would aggressively take
the case for full funding to city and state officials, referring
to the MTA as the steward of a $1 trillion asset vital to the
New York metropolitan area.
The MTA has stressed that any cutbacks to the capital
program could affect safety as well as the agency's ability to
meet the transport needs of the region.
"We've commented for a long time that if they do not
continue to fund a state of good repair that could be an issue,"
said Chad Lewis, an analyst at Fitch Ratings. "If they decided
to balance expansion projects with state-of-good-repair
(spending) we would have to analyze their long-term objectives."
Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said it was too early
to say how much of the $15.2 billion would be covered through
borrowing, but added that funding the entire amount that way
would increase the MTA's debt service costs by about $1 billion.
The agency spends about $2.4 billion servicing a $34 billion
debt, Foran said. This accounts for about 17 percent of
operating expenses, he added.
The current plan calls for issuing $3.9 billion of MTA
bonds. It also envisions raising $530 million through
securitizing $1.2 billion annually of a controversial payroll
tax introduced in 2009.
The MTA may tap state, city and federal funds for important
infrastructure projects. It could also sell assets, Foran said.
The program includes replacing subway, bus and commuter
railroad fleets, and a major $10 billion project to enhance
access to east Manhattan.
There is also a plan to extend the New Haven commuter line
from Grand Central station in east Manhattan to Penn Station,
improving access to the west of the borough that is less well
served by public transport.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andre Grenon and Richard
Chang)