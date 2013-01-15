NEW YORK Jan 15 New York police will begin
asking city pharmacies to stock decoy bottles fitted with GPS
devices among powerful painkillers like Oxycontin and oxycodone
in the latest bid to combat gunpoint robberies of drug stores.
Police hope that in the event of a robbery, the 'bait
bottles', which will be labeled as painkillers but filled with
harmless placebos, will lead them back to large stocks of stolen
prescription drugs.
Last year, federal and New York Police Department
investigators seized 9,000 painkillers being sold at an open-air
drug market in northern Manhattan.
New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly is expected to unveil
the new initiative, called 'Operation Safety Cap,' at a
conference in California on Tuesday sponsored by former
president Bill Clinton's foundation. An advance copy of his
prepared remarks was released late Monday.
The initiative follows last week's announcement by New York
Mayor Michael Bloomberg that the city's public hospitals will
begin restricting emergency room patients to a three-day supply
of opioid painkillers to limit abuse - since most addicts get
their pills from family and friends who have leftover supplies
from legitimate prescriptions, experts say.
Oxycontin is a long-acting form of the opioid oxycodone, a
highly-addictive prescription drug.
The NYPD's initiative is a response to a growing black
market of stolen prescription painkillers.
In 2011, a 33-year-old military veteran with no prior
criminal record fatally shot four people while robbing a Long
Island pharmacy of about 10,000 pain pills.
"The gunman in that case ... was desperate to obtain
prescription drugs to feed both his and his wife's painkiller
habit," said Kelly in a prepared statement to be delivered later
Tuesday.
Even the police force itself has been haunted by
prescription drug abuse.
"One of our own retired police officers who became addicted
to the pills after incurring an injury on the job began robbing
drug stores at gunpoint," Kelly said in the statement.
In addition to the 'bait bottle' program, New York police
have created a database of the 6,000 pharmacies in the New York
City area, many of which police plan to visit to recommend
improved security measures.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Nick Zieminski)