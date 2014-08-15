BRIEF-HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
NEW YORK Aug 15 New York state's pension fund grew 3.58 percent to an estimated $180.7 billion in the first quarter of the state's fiscal year ending June 30, New York state's Comptroller said on Friday.
"The New York State Common Retirement Fund enjoyed a robust first quarter based on solid performance in domestic and global equities markets," Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.
As of June 30, the fund had 38.5 percent of assets invested in publicly traded domestic equities and 16.9 percent in non-U.S. and global equities, the statement said.
Around 26.6 percent of assets are in cash, bonds and mortgages, 7.8 percent is in private equity, 6.8 percent is in real estate, 3.1 percent is in "absolute return strategy" and 0.3 percent is in "opportunistic strategy alternatives". (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.