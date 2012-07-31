By Lily Kuo
| NEW YORK, July 31
NEW YORK, July 31 An 8,000-square-foot (743
meters) penthouse in midtown Manhattan is on sale for $100
million, the most expensive apartment currently on the market in
New York and a price that would set a record for the city.
"If someone paid $100 million for this apartment it would be
record-breaking, said Ashley Murphy, director of public
relations at Prudential Douglas Elliman, which listed the
apartment on Friday.
Raphael De Niro, the son of actor Robert De Niro, is one of
the agents selling the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home that sits
atop the CitySpire skyscraper near Central Park, Carnegie Hall
and Fifth Avenue.
The current record sale price for a Manhattan apartment is
about $90 million, paid by an unidentified buyer in May for a
penthouse apartment in a luxury residential building just south
of Central Park.
That topped a record set in February when it was revealed
that family of Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev bought a
Central Park West penthouse for $88 million.
The CitySpire penthouse is a sign of the upward tick in
prices of luxury, or "trophy apartments," in New York, which are
often snatched up by foreign buyers.
"The higher end seems to be getting higher," Murphy said.
The owner of the CitySpire penthouse, New York real estate
developer Steven Klar, originally bought the apartment in 1993
for about $4.5 million and spent almost the same amount
renovating the space, he told The New York Times.
De Niro and Klar were not immediately available for comment.
The apartment, outfitted by interior designer Juan Pablo
Molyneaux boasts wrap-around terraces for 360-degree views of
the city, a formal gallery, a conference room, a separate guest
or staff apartment, and a private elevator for its three floors,
according to the listing description.
