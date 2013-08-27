NEW YORK Aug 27 A New York police officer has
been indicted on three felony counts of falsifying records to
justify his arrest last year of a New York Times photographer,
the Bronx district attorney said.
A Bronx grand jury indicted NYPD officer Michael Ackermann
on Monday in a case stemming from his arrest in August 2012 of
photographer Robert Stolarik, whom Ackermann said had interfered
with the arrest of a teenage girl.
Ackermann, 30, said in a police report at the time that
Stolarik had repeatedly set off the flash on his camera in his
face - blinding and distracting him - during the arrest.
But Bronx District Attorney Robert Johnson said in a
statement that an investigation determined that Stolarik's
camera did not have a flash attached at the time of the arrest,
which took place at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2012.
Ackerman was indicted on three felony counts and five
misdemeanor counts of falsifying records and making false
statements.
He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the
most serious felony, tampering with public records. Ackermann
was released without bail on Monday following an arraignment in
state court in the Bronx.
He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his
criminal case, NYPD Deputy Commissioner John McCarthy said .
Ackermann's attorney, Michael Martinez, did not immediately
return a call for comment.
All charges against Stolarik, a longtime freelance New York
Times photographer, have been dismissed, Johnson's office said.
Stolarik was photographing the arrest of a teenage girl
following a street fight when a police officer told him to stop
taking pictures, according to an account of the incident
published last year in the New York Times.
Stolarik said he identified himself as a Times photographer
and continued to shoot pictures.
A second officer grabbed his camera and "slammed" it into
his face, he told the newspaper. He said police took his cameras
and roughed him up before arresting him on charges of
obstructing government administration and resisting arrest.
Following the arrest, police officials said Stolarik and
others had been repeatedly ordered to move back, but that
Stolarik pressed forward and inadvertently struck an officer in
the face with his camera. They said Stolarik "violently"
resisted arrest, according to the New York Times.
Stolarik did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
A New York Times spokeswoman, Abbe Serphos, said in a
statement, "We are pleased that officials in the Bronx took a
serious look at this case and brought an indictment after
finding police misconduct."