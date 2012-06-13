By Chris Francescani
| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 New York cab drivers convicted
of felony sex trafficking for ferrying prostitutes to illicit
liaisons would lose their licenses under new legislation passed
on Wednesday by the New York City Council.
The council measure follows the high-profile arrests in
April of a half dozen New York livery cab drivers charged with
promoting prostitution. Prosecutors said the drivers got a fee
to help find customers for a ring of prostitutes.
In December, a sex-trafficking victim testified before the
City Council that she had worked with about 70 drivers who
ferried her to 5,000 clients.
"We are recognizing ... the unconscionable and cruel role
that taxi drivers and livery drivers are playing in this brutal
attack, that keeps people trapped (and) takes their lives away
from them," City Council Speaker Christine Quinn said at a news
conference.
Under the legislation, city taxi and livery drivers would
face up to a $10,000 fine and lose their New York City Taxi and
Limousine Commission licenses if convicted of a felony related
to sex trafficking.
The legislation goes to Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his
signature. Bloomberg's office had no immediate comment on the
bill.
(Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Eric Beech)