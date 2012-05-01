* Defense lawyer plans to appeal
* Two co-conspirators have admitted guilt, are helping govt
* Could get life in prison in Sept. 7 sentencing
(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Jessica Dye and Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, May 1 A Bosnian-born U.S. citizen was
convicted on Tuesday of plotting coordinated suicide bombings of
New York subways in what federal authorities called one of the
biggest terrorism threats to America since the Sept. 11 attacks.
A federal jury in Brooklyn found Adis Medunjanin, 28, guilty
of all nine counts against him, including conspiring to carry
out a suicide attack on American soil, receiving military
training from al Qaeda and plotting to kill U.S. soldiers
fighting in Afghanistan. He faces possible life imprisonment
when he is sentenced on Sept. 7.
Medunjanin's accused co-conspirator, Najibullah Zazi, was
arrested in September 2009, just days before Medunjanin and a
third member of the plot, Zarein Ahmedzay, were prepared to
carry out what U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has called "one
of the most serious terrorist threats" to the United States
since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington.
Ahmedzay and Zazi, both 27, who were high school friends of
Medunjanin, pleaded guilty to planning the attacks with him and
are cooperating with the government, awaiting sentencing.
Medunjanin's attorney, Robert Gottlieb, indicated outside
the court that he planned to appeal the verdict, citing "some
serious legal issues" he wanted to address.
The planned attack on one of the world's busiest subway
systems, with an average weekday ridership of 5.3 million
people, was at the behest of senior al Qaeda operatives,
according to testimony. The trial provided a rare look into the
militant group's inner workings and recruitment methods.
"His conviction stands as a stark reminder of terrorists'
desire long after 9/11 to return to the city to kill more New
Yorkers," said New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly.
As the verdict was read, Medunjanin, a resident of the New
York City borough of Queens, looked over several times at his
mother and sister, both of whom testified on his behalf, and
raised his hand in a reassuring gesture. Afterward, his mother
and sister, who was sobbing, left the courtroom and declined to
speak to reporters.
Gottlieb said that while his client was convicted of all
charges, the case spotlighted the importance of trying a case
before a jury rather than in a military tribunal, like the case
of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused mastermind of the Sept. 11
attacks.
"The world and our national government should take note that
this is the way crimes should be decided, whether or not someone
is guilty - not in military tribunals, not in a star chamber,
but in America."
The jury deliberated for 10 hours over two days.
AL QAEDA MISSION
U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch, whose team prosecuted the case,
said the trial showed the need for U.S. authorities to monitor
security threats as vigilantly domestically as overseas.
"The rise of homegrown extremism is an issue," Lynch told
reporters outside the courtroom.
"This trial has afforded a rare glimpse into the inner
workings of al Qaeda, how they look for those who have
connections to our homeland, how they recruit those who are
disaffected and seeking a place to go," she added.
Prosecutors during the trial argued Medunjanin was "ready
and willing to sacrifice himself to kill" at the command of al
Qaeda, saying he committed to carrying out a suicide attack on
American soil, a mission given to him by al Qaeda operatives he
met in Pakistan.
"What he was willing to do was to strap a suicide bomb to
himself, walk into a New York City subway and blow it up,"
Assistant U.S. Attorney Berit Berger said in closing arguments
last week.
Gottlieb conceded in his closing statement that Medunjanin
traveled to Pakistan in 2008 in an attempt to join the Taliban
and seek vengeance for perceived wrongs against Muslims. But
while Medunjanin was under the sway of al Qaeda propaganda, he
never intended to follow through with his friends' plan,
Gottlieb told jurors.
"Adis' intent was to fight and protect Muslims," Gottlieb
said. "That was the extent of his formulated intent and plan in
his own mind."
(Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Paul Thomasch and
Peter Cooney)