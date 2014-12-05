UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW YORK Dec 5 The district attorney in Brooklyn said on Friday he will convene a grand jury to consider possible charges in the shooting death of an unarmed black man in a stairwell by a rookie New York police officer.
Police officials have said the gun may have discharged by accident, killing 28-year-old Akai Gurley on Nov. 20 in a Brooklyn housing project. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders