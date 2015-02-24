NEW YORK Feb 24 Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, one of the state's most powerful politicians for two decades, pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges on Tuesday.

Silver, 71, who resigned as speaker after his arrest last month but remains the assemblyman for Manhattan's Lower East Side, is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and using his office for extortion. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bill Trott)