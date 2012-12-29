NEW YORK Dec 29 The woman arrested on suspicion of shoving a man to his death in front of an oncoming New York subway train was charged on Saturday with second-degree murder as a hate crime in the second such fatality this month for one of the world's busiest transit systems, prosecutors said.

The district attorney for the New York City borough of Queens said the suspect, Erika Menendez, 31, who was seen muttering to herself before the attack, had admitted to investigators that she pushed the victim, Sunando Sen, 46, on Thursday because "I hate Hindus and Muslims." (Reporting by Daniel Burns, Brendan O'Brien and Colleen Jenkins; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)