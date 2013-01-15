(Adds comment by Metropolitan Transportation Authority)

NEW YORK Jan 15 One person was killed and another seriously injured when they were struck by separate New York subway trains at a Manhattan station during Tuesday's rush-hour, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead at the station at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue, in Harlem, after the late-afternoon incident, the Fire Department of New York said.

The injured man was in serious but stable condition and being taken to a hospital, the fire department said.

Details of the incidents were unclear, but a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said both people were struck by different northbound trains at around 4 p.m.

The death follows two recent incidents in which New York subway riders were killed after being pushed onto the tracks.

In the most recent case, police arrested 31-year-old Erika Menendez and accused her of shoving a man onto the tracks. Earlier, she had been seen pacing the subway platform and muttering to herself. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Leslie Adler and Andre Grenon)