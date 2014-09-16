NEW YORK, Sept 16 The U.S. federal government
has rejected most of a $511 million loan request for the renewal
of New York state's Tappan Zee Bridge, dealing a blow to one of
governor Andrew Cuomo's most prominent infrastructure projects
just weeks ahead of state elections.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that the $3.9
billion project was ineligible for funds from a federal clean
water fund because "construction activities arising from
transportation projects do not advance water quality."
The authority rejected $481 million of the requested
funding, leaving a hole in the project's finances.
Cuomo has made the bridge a show piece of his program to
revive the state's creaking infrastructure and flagging upstate
economy. Cuomo hailed the project as a symbol of "New York
ingenuity" at a visit by President Obama to the site in May.
The replacement of the bridge, which was built in 1952 as an
important Hudson river crossing, was scheduled for completion in
2018. The state secured a federal loan of $1.6 billion through
the Department of Transportation last year.
Cuomo's office did not respond to a request for comment.
According to local press reports the governor told reporters at
a press conference in New Paltz that he intended to appeal the
decision. The state has 30 days to appeal the ruling.
The question mark over financing of the bridge could put a
spotlight on the credit quality of the state's Thruway Authority
- the agency that oversees the Tappan Zee Bridge - if it has to
take on debt at higher interest rates.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the
Thruway Authority to A in October last year, citing the high
level of debt it is taking on in the bridge project.
Cuomo is expected to secure reelection in November but the
complication will provide an additional point of attack for his
Republican challenger Rob Astorino.
"Slowly but surely, all the myths of the Cuomo
administration are being exposed to sunlight," Astorino said in
a statement. "Cuomo's administration was constructed on the silt
of corruption, intimidation, and secrecy."
Environmental groups, who have criticized the use of clean
water funds from the outset, welcomed the EPA's decision.
"We applaud the federal government's decision to reject New
York State's ill-conceived attempt to raid clean water funds,"
the New York Public Interest Research Group said in a statememt.
"The Cuomo administration and Thruway Authority need to go back
to the drawing board and transparently explain how the state
will fund this project."
